Friday, February 5
Changing of Life Life Changing Ministry in Itta Bena will celebrating the fourth pastoral anniversary of its leaders, Apostle Kathy and Bishop Elect Terrence White. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details: The theme is “A Labour Is Worthy Of Double Honor,” and the theme verse is I Timothy 5:17. Bishop Whitney Foster of True Foundation Church in Dallas will speak Friday, and Overseer Ladarian Bradford of The PM Church in Monroe, Louisiana, will speak Sunday.
Sunday, February 7
Wesley United Methodist Church will begin its celebration of Black History Month with a reading of “The Creation” by James Weldon Johnson. When: 11 a.m. Details: Sunday worship services are held through a conference call. The contact number is (602) 580-9734, and the access code is 5407319.
Sunday, February 14
Wesley United Methodist Church will continue its celebration of Black History Month, with prayer and praise presented by the Children and Youth Ministry. When: 11 a.m. Details: The service will be conducted by conference call by the pastor, Rev. Ruth McKinney. The contact number is (602) 580-9734, and the access code is 5407319.
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a Love Day celebration for Cloate Beverly. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: The pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Sunday, February 21
Prophetess Sharese Moore's 12th Year Anniversary Celebration, which was scheduled to be held at St. Paul Cathedral on Feb. 21, has been rescheduled and will be held at St. Paul Cathedral at 3 p.m. on July 25.
• Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
