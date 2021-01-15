Saturday, January 16
St. Paul Cathedral will have a musician’s anniversary celebration honoring Brandon Childs Sr., John West Jr. and Minister James McAbee Jr. When: 6:30 p.m. Details: Special guests will be Sounds of Unity Praise Team, Prophetess Sharese Moore, RAW House Of Deliverance Praise Team, Delta Boyz, and The Disciples.
Sunday, January 31
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a Love Day celebration for Cloate Beverly. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: The pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Sunday, February 14
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have its Pre-Mother Board Program. When: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, February 5
Changing of Life Life Changing Ministry in Itta Bena will celebrating the fourth pastoral anniversary of its leaders, Apostle Kathy and Bishop Elect Terrence White. When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 3 p.m. Feb. 7. Details: The theme is “A Labour Is Worthy Of Double Honor,” and the theme verse is I Timothy 5:17. Bishop Whitney Foster of True Foundation Church in Dallas will speak Feb. 5, and Overseer Ladarian Bradford of The PM Church in Monroe, Louisiana, will speak Feb. 7.
Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908, emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.