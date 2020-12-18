Friday, December 18
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have an installation service for its pastor, the Rev. Curtis Coates. When: 7 p.m. Details: Bishop Milton Glass, pastor of New Green Grove Church of Faith, will speak.
Saturday, December 19
House of Prayer and Praise New Life Community Church will give away dinner plates. When: Noon.
Thursday, December 31
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a watch meeting. When: 9 p.m.
