Sunday, March 14
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a Love Day celebration for Cloate Beverly. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: The pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Tuesday, March 16
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Schlater will have a youth revival. When: 7:30 p.m. March 16-18.
Sunday, April 4
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church and Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have an Easter program. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: Details: Holmes Chapel’s pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
• Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.