Sunday, August 23
Greater Harvest Worship Center will sell Soul Food Sunday Dinners. When: 12:30 p.m. Details: The menu will consist of homemade chicken and dressing, baked chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, homemade potato salad, green beans, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce. Each plate costs $10 and comes with three sides. Desserts, which will be sold separately, are homemade banana pudding, $3; and cheesecake with regular, turtle, strawberry or cherry topping, $6. Call 299-3136 to pre-order. Delivery is available for a nominal fee for a minimum of five plates.
Sunday, September 13
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Day program. When: 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 27
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have Usher Day. When: 11:30 a.m.
Church items may be brought to the Commonwealth office on U.S. 82, faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com.
