Friday, August 14
St. Paul Cathedral will have a fifth-anniversary Celebration for Pastor Genevea and Elder Cedric Winchester. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details: The theme and theme verse are “By The Grace Of God We Made It” and Hebrews 4:16. The guest speakers will be Bishop E. Craig Wilson of New Generation Fellowship in Kenner, Louisiana, on Friday and Apostle Dr. Roslyn West of RAW House Of Deliverance in Greenwood on Sunday. The musical guests will be the Greenwood group Gifted on Friday and the RAW House Of Deliverance Praise Team of Greenwood on Sunday.
Saturday, August 15
Bethesda Five Points Center (formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries) has postponed Color Craft Pictures Day because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Leflore County. The new date will be announced later. For more details or updates, call 392-7332 for TiJuanda Beckworth, project coordinator, or call 392-1968.
Sunday, August 16
Bethesda Five Points Center (formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries) will resume in-person services. When: Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Morning Glory at 10:59 a.m. Details: Attendees must wear masks and permit temperature monitoring. Social distancing will be practiced.
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have a youth pastor anniversary celebration. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: The church’s pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak. Social distancing will be practiced.
Sunday, September 13
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Day program. When: 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 27
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have Usher Day. When: 11:30 a.m.
