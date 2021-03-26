Saturday, March 27
St. Francis Parish will hold Passion (Palm) Sunday services. Details: Vigil Masses will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in English and 6 p.m. in Spanish. Sunday Mass will be held at 11 a.m. in English and 1:30 p.m. in Spanish (both livestreamed). On Sunday, there will be no procession of palms; gather inside the church.
Sunday, March 28
Bethesda Five Points Center (formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries) will host an in-person Palm Sunday service. When: 10:59 a.m. at 615 Puckett Ave. Details: The guest speaker will be Evangelist Keith Miller of Monument of Faith Church in Joliet, Illinois. Sunday school will start at 9:30. Attendees must wear masks and permit temperature monitoring. Social distancing will be practiced.
Wednesday, March 31
The Greenwood-Leflore Ministerial Association will have a modified Lenten “Luncheon.” When: Noon-12:30 p.m. Details: The Rev. Collin Montgomery, lead pastor at First Baptist Church, wll speak. The gathering will be livestreamed on First Baptist’s Facebook page.
Friday, April 2
Bethesda Five Points Center (formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries) will host a Painting with Friends fundraiser. When/where: 1 to 3 p.m. for ages 12 and under and 5 to 7 p.m. for ages 13-18, at 615 Puckett Ave. Details: The cost will be $10, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Ashley Yates, coordinator, at 299-5870. Seating will be limited, and registration is required. Attendees must wear masks and permit temperature monitoring. Social distancing will be practiced.
Saturday, April 3
Bethesda Five Points Center (formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries) will host a Paint & Sip fundraiser for adults 18 and over. When/where: 2 to 4 p.m. at 615 Puckett Ave. Details: The cost will be $20, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Ashley Yates, coordinator, at 299-5870. Seating will be limited, and registration is required. Attendees must wear masks and permit temperature monitoring. Social distancing will be practiced.
Sunday, April 4
Bethesda Five Points Center, formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries, will host an in-person Easter service and egg hunt. When/where: The service will begin at 10:50 a.m., and the egg hunt will immediately follow. Sunday school will begin at 9:30. Details: Zoreya Beckworth, a 10th grade student at Amanda Elzy and a member of the B5 Ministries, will speak. Attendees must wear masks and permit temperature monitoring. Social distancing will be practiced.
Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church and Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have an Easter program. When: 11:30 a.m. Details: Details: Holmes Chapel’s pastor, Elder Mary L. Clark, will speak.
Friday, April 9
St. Paul Cathedral will have its spring Friday Night Live. When: 7:30 p.m. Details: Special musical guests will be Sounds Of Unity Praise Team, Prophetess Sharese Moore, Pastor Jabari Baymon, Bishop Kimberly Randle and The Voices, The Mighty Imperials, and The Matthews Family.
Saturday, April 17
The Mighty Imperials of Morgan City will celebrate their 44th anniversary. When/where: 6 p.m. April 17 and 5 p.m. April 18 at the Masonic Temple. Details: The guest MC for Saturday will be Sheliah Mabry of Schlater, and the special musical guests will be Bishop Kimberly Randle and The Voices, Prophetess Sharese Moore, Renewed Strength, New Center Ridge Male Choir, The Gospel Travelers. The guest MC on Sunday will be Evangelist Vickii West of Greenwood, and the special musical guests will be Gifted, The West Sisters, V.I.P., Serenity, Heavenly Hearts, Unique Voices, Gwen & Vision, The Gospel Storms, Quadarius & The Divine Voices, Kevin Thompson & The Sensational Six, with a special appearance by the organization Groups of The Delta.
