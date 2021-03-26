St. Francis Parish will hold these activities for Holy Week:
• Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Daily Mass at 7:30 p.m. (livestreamed)
• Monday: Bible Study with Father Cam at 6 p.m., livestreamed on the parish’s Facebook page; Confessions in church at 6 p.m.
• Wednesday: Best Lent Ever at 6 p.m. via Zoom and livestreamed on the parish’s Facebook page; No Faith Formation at Immmaculate Heart of Mary
• Thursday: St. Francis Show, WGNL 104.3 FM at 10:30 a.m.; Bilingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m.; no washing of the feet; no procession with the blessed sacrament at end of mass
• April 2: Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in English at 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross in Spanish at Locus Benedictus at 5 p.m., with Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion following; Stations of the Cross in English at 6 p.m. at church
• April 3: Confessions in church, 11 a.m. to noon; Easter Vigil Bilingual Mass at 8 p.m. No other Vigil Mass this evening.
• April 4: Sunday of the Lord’s Resurrection, Cycle B: 11 a.m. in English & 1:30 p.m. in Spanish (both livestreamed)
