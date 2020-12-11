GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
J’von Townsend, 15, 109 Young St., domestic violence (first), released on own recognizance.
Jada Washington, 21, 201 Byas St., Indianola, speeding, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Robert Adams Jr., 43, 113½ Palace St., malicious mischief (warrant), trespassing (warrant), released on bond.
Martavious Smith, 18, 103 River Road, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by running, possession of paraphernalia, released on bond.
