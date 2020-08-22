The following cases were disposed of in the Aug. 5, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Mary Adams, 49, 1312 Roosevelt Ave., Unit 3, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file.
Mellisa Austin, 23, 418 W. Harding Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file, resisting arrest, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Willie Baines, 27, 712 Freedom St., Itta Bena, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; possession of controlled substance, $394.25.
Timothy Brown, 29, 306 McNeal St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Etrell Lee, 30, 1620 Main St., Unit 9A, domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with the Police Department.
Joshua Octavious Ramsey, 23, 301 Jefferson Ave., $644.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling.
Precious Stevenson, 21, 313 Broad St., Unit A, cyberstalking (email threats and harassment), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; petit larceny, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; simple assault, case passed to file, $100; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Rakeem Brown, 24, 421 Ave. H, illegal gambling, case dismissed, officer no longer employed wit the Police Department; resisting arrest, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with the Police Department; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with the Police Department.
John Calvin Burwell, 58, 610 W. Monroe Ave., running a stop sign (first offense), $193; running a stop sign, $193; running a stop sign, $193; running a stop sign, $193; careless driving, case passed to file.
Baba Car, 47, 501 Main St., COVID-19 violation (operating a non-essential business), $424.25; COVID-19 curfew violation, $424.25.
Quadree Cork, 21, 417 Ave. A, illegal gambling, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Shannetta Davis, 31, 905 Grenada Blvd. Ext., leaving the scene of an accident, $213.
Latonya Renee Edwards, 32, 32800 County Road 512, Lot 122, simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; driving with a suspended license, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; speeding, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Rosheena Lashay Flowers, 34, 107 Schlater St., Schlater, reckless driving, case passed to file, $50.
Morrinda Franklin, 36, 519 Taylor Drive, driving with a suspended license, case passed to file, $50; expired license plates, case passed to file, $50.
Edward Johnson, 63, 906 Main St., improper parking, $25; improper parking, $25.
Gregory Jones, 22, 1006 Strong Ave., petit larceny, bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear).
Randy Jordan, 33, 1200 Mississippi Ave., disturbing the peace, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Quininniqua Moore, 23, 307 Young St., discharging a firearm in city limits, case passed to file, $100.
Brittany Sibley, 25, 406 Cherokee Road, simple assault, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Nakiyra Sims, 19, 802 Ave. G, malicious mischief, ordered to pay restitution to victim, $644.25.
Ungaleek Stanley, 38, 705 Ash St., Unit B, disturbing the peace, case passed to file, $50; public profanity, $244.25; cyberstalking (email threats and harassment), case passed to file, $50.
Angela Streeter, 50, 2600 Thurman Drive, cyberstalking (email threats and harassment), case dismissed, unable to locate affiant; willful trespassing, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Earl Lee Taylor, 30, 45700 County Road 507, Unit 32H, Itta Bena, speeding, $153; driving with a suspended license, $413; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493.
Nelrich Edwin Tramiel, 50, 321 Quail Trail, curfew violation, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Aldrekas Williams, 22, 916 Martin Luther King Blvd., illegal gambling, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; resisting arrest, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Kelvin Williams, 49, 616 State St., Unit B, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
