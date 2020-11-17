Greenwood police charged four men with attempted burglary last week.
Details about the incident, and whether the four men were charged in the same incident or separately for different incidents, remain unknown as authorities could not be reached Monday.
Two of the suspects are from Winona.
They are Charles Petty Jr., 19, 603 N. Union St., who was also charged with resisting arrest, and Markevion Merritt, 18. Petty was released on bond, and Merritt was still in Leflore County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
The remaining two suspects lived in Greenwood, according to the Police Department’s arrest book. They are Javarez Harris Jr., 16, 1214 Ray St., and Alexander Sanders, 29, 379 South Blvd.
Harris remained in jail as of Monday afternoon. Sanders, who was released on bond, was also charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, no insurance, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving and 11 counts of disregarding a traffic device.
