LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tommie White Jr., 44, 306 Broad St., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Roydell Gardner, 20, 132 Aquarius Circle, Indianola, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Hays Walston Berry, 35, 504 Main St., Indianola, DUI (first), released on own recognizance.
Codie Burns, 26, address not available, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
