GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Andre C. Jones, 39, 806 Cypress Ave., seat-belt violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of cocaine (bond set at $5,000), possession of marijuana, more than an ounce (bond set at $5,000), jailed.
Edward Pugh, 42, 614 State St., contempt of court, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Pedro Duran Velaquez, 62, 1010 Elzy Road, Lot 6, contempt of court, released on bond.
