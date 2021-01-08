For those dealing with grief stemming from gun violence, the following resources are available:
• Free, in-person grief counseling is offered each Sunday in Greenwood.
The service, organized by activist Loretta McClee in partnership with Life Help, starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Community & Recreation Center, 600 Elm St. Facial masks are required.
• Life Help has a 24/7 mobile crisis hotline, which people can call whenever they’re experiencing a mental health emergency. That number is 1-866-453-6216. Those who call will be connected with a therapist with a master’s degree. During regular business hours, people may also call Life Help at 453-6211 to receive guidance on mental health treatment.
• The website momentsthatsurvive.org/resources/ also lists various free services that are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.