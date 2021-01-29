GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Valarie Lewis, 47, 1204 Dewey St., DUI (first offense), released on own recognizance.
Ricky Hill, 25, 1640 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, Texas, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, jailed.
n LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Patrick Heinrich, 41, 1202 W. President Ave., petit larceny, jailed.
John Eric Logan, 36, 1105 Grenada Blvd. Ext., domestic disturbance, jailed.
