GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Jessie Purnell, 28, 619 Carrollton Ave., public drunkenness, released on bond.
Thomas Lishman, 23, 501 E. Park Ave., DUI (first), released on bond.
Jakorian Hodges, 22, 602 Rising Sun Circle, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, no insurance, released on bond.
Keashun Gaston, 26, 215 McCain St., domestic violence (two counts), jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tracy Dahl, 47, 130 County Road 106, DUI (third offense), suspended driver’s license, no insurance, expired tag, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
