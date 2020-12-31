GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Keith Holland, 28, 1008 Sgt. Charlie Cooley Ave., possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Camaron Cheeks, 20, 422 Hope St., domestic violence (simple assault), released on own recognizance.
Tyrone Rule Jr., 28, 1710 Grenada Blvd., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Willie D. Davis III, 30, address not available, felony fleeing, felony possession of a motor vehicle, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
James Regular, 22, 1214 Glendale Circle, domestic violence, jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.