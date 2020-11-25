GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Michael D. House, 45, 205 W. Barton Ave., domestic violence (simple assault), released on bond.
Tommie Carter Jr., 57, address not available, public drunkenness, released on bond.
Darian Barcus, 26, 505 W. Henry St., failure to appear (warrant), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Jerry Lucas, 29, 903 Grenada Blvd., aggravated domestic violence (charged May 1), possession of contraband (three counts, charged June 9), returned on detainer, jailed.
De’Aries Smith, 28, 111 Meadowlark Drive, disturbance of family, jailed.
Charles Calhoun, 24, 137 Grenada Lane, trespassing (warrant), resisting arrest, malicious mischief, aggravated domestic violence (warrant), jailed.
Danny Ray Dean, 36, 109 Dogwood Lane, aggravated domestic violence, felony fleeing, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm at 200 Ave. A.
Assisted Pafford Medical Services with transporting a patient to Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Stood by at 223 W. Taft St. while Atmos Energy worked the scene.
