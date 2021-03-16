GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Chantina Ambrose, 23, address not available, shoplifting (warrant), released on bond.
Daniel Braxton Harrell, 42, 417 W. Harding Ave., burglary of a vehicle, jailed.
Daniel Myvett Sr., 52, 407 First Ave., receiving stolen property, jailed.
Brandon Hobson, 20, 316 W. Adams Ave., shoplifting (warrant), failure to appear (two counts), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Larry Dale Coleman, 40, 216 Ash St., DUI (first), no driver’s license, child endangerment, child-restraint violation, released on own recognizance.
Earl Glass, 56, 67 Brantley St., Cruger, DUI (first), released on bond.
Antonio Darrell Ratliff, 39, 212 Martin St., DUI (first), no driver’s license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Jacolby Smith, 18, 201 Northside Drive, Morgan City, fleeing, no insurance, disregarding traffic, no driver’s license, reckless driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm at 1600 Main St.
Investigated for the smell of smoke at 408 W. Market St. but found nothing.
