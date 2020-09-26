The following cases were disposed of in the Sept. 2, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Marcus Tyrone Jones, 34, 1212 Dewey St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, affiant is deceased.
Roderick Prayer, 37, 905 Grenada Blvd. Ext., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Edward D. Pugh, 42, 313 Ash St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer is no longer employed with Police Department.
Linda Whitfield, 48, 500 W. Jefferson Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Zyrian Kyrise Carradine, 20, 307 Montgomery St., violation of bond condition, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Jessica Renee Clay, 32, 406 N. Stone Ave., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $644.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; malicious mischief, $474.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Keyshawn Davis, 23, 303 W. Gibbs St., simple assault, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Ruby Gooch, 60, 308 N. Stone Ave., trespass after notice of non-permission, case passed to file, defendant ordered not to return to victim’s home.
James Hill, 41, 801 Cypress Ave., cyberstalking (email threats and harassment), case dismissed, complaint declined to prosecute.
Dewitt Kimble, 70, 307 Ave. G, driving with a suspended license, case dismissed.
Foutajhia McClee, 23, 36901 County Road 507, Unit 531, simple assault, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Malia McClendon, 22, 405 Kinney St., trespassing after notice of non-permission, case passed to file, defendant ordered to cease and desist from trespassing on subject’s property; trespassing after notice of non-permission, case passed to file, defendant ordered to cease and desist from trespassing on subject’s property.
Stacy McClendon, 44, 405 Kinney St., trespassing after notice of non-permission, case passed to file, defendant ordered to cease and desist from trespassing on subject’s property.
Debby Moore, 31, 2940 Raph Branch Drive, Leavenworth, Kansas, telephone harassment, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; telephone harassment, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Ashley Robinson, 27, 926 Curtis Flowers Circle, simple assault, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), case set for trial Dec. 9.
Curtis Robinson, 42, 1309 Carrollton Ave., resisting arrest, $644.25; disturbing the peace, $624.25; COVID-19 violation (gathering of more than 10 people), $424.25.
Jerome Savory, 38, 217 E. McLaurin St., stalking, case passed to file; trespassing after notice of non-permission, case passed to file.
Angela Streeter, 50, 2600 Thurman Drive, disturbing the peace, case passed to file, $100.
Curtis Williams, 20, 2009 Grenada Blvd., false identifying information, $494.25; driving at a speed too fast for driving conditions, $193; disregarding a traffic device, $193; disregarding a traffic device, case passed to file; seat-belt violation, $25; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (second), $493.
Willie M. Williams, 42, 1 Kelly Alley, seat-belt violation, $25; driving with a suspended license, case dismissed; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $593.
Lenora Woods, 35, 1620 Main St., Unit 9G, disturbing the peace, case passed to file, $100.
