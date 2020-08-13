GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Isaac Davis, 30, 1620 Main St., Apt. 109, running a stop sign, resisting arrest by running, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, released on bond.
Jarvist Champion, 30, 310 Stephens St., possession of meth, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance, possession of marijuana, driving on the wrong side of the road, disregard for a traffic device, jailed.
