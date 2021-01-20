GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Taila Hart, 22, 117 W. Scott St., shoplifting (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Henry L. Hemphill, 32, 506 Hope St., possession of ecstasy with intent enhanced by a firearm, jailed.
Julian Leroy Sunders, 48, 262 Dale Road, Duck Hill, simple assault, released on bond.
Jamarqvis Sanders Jr., 24, 807 Ave. E, domestic violence (simple assault), jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.