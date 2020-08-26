GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Darian Barcus, 25, 515 W. Henry St., Apt. C, domestic violence, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tony Allen Brown, 39, 120 Coleman St., Lot 19, warrant (burglary of a dwelling), jailed.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 7:03 pm
