GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Johnnie Ann Kelly, 42, 1707 Grenada Blvd, no driver’s license, no insurance, no tag, released on bond.
Jasmine Cooper, 23, address not available, simple assault, released on bond.
Vordarius Jones, 20, 803 Weeks Lane, contempt of court (two counts), possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Keiayasha Davis, 22, 600 Linden Ave., possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of Ecstasy enhanced by a firearm, released on bond.
Colette Austin, 54, 1203 Clay Ave., trespassing, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Joe Lewis Williams, 49, 306 Southworth St., Morgan City, failure to pay back fines to Justice Court, jailed.
Jonathan Carter, 30, 1020 Cherry St., failure to pay back fines to Justice Court, jailed.
