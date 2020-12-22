GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Chandler Sandifer, 21, 209 W. Wilson Ave., possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Shanasti Love, 28, 1210 Hilton Ave., Apt. 18, expired tag, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
James Woods, 31, 507 Cypress Ave., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), released on bond.
Marcus Foreman, 37, 409 Young St., possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, failure to signal, jailed.
Lonnie Sanders, 36, 1303 Roosevelt Ave., Apt. D, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest, jailed.
Cedric Jordan, 39, 1200 Mississippi Ave., contempt of court (failure to serve days as ordered), released on bond.
Michelle Montgomery, 36, 805 Jones St., violation of bond condition, released on own recognizance.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Edward Rise, 47, 902 Carlton St., Ruleville, DUI (first), released on own recognizance.
Curtis Flowers, 26, 1214 Booker Drive, disturbance of a family, jailed.
Clarence L. Pate, 29, 122 First St., Tchula, DUI refusal, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct, released on bond.
Demetrius Pierce, 40, address not available, assault on an officer, Mississippi Department of Corrections arrest, jailed.
Kenrick L. Washington, 30, 124 W. Taft St., DUI (first offense), seat-belt violation, released on bond.
