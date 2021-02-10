GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Norma Cooper, 20, 1804 Highland Ave., shoplifting (first offense), released on bond.
Tierra Burrough, 20, 210 First St., possession of marijuana, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
O’remus Clemons, 24, 2104 Mabyline St., absent without leave (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Undravious Anderson, 41, 12304 Vaughan Road, Vaughan, absent without leave (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Charles Ray Phillips, 24, 1105 County Road 96, New Albany, grand larceny, jailed.
