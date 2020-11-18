GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Victoria Longstreet, 27, 1620 Main St., Unit 8A, embezzlement, released on bond.
Willie Brown, 49, 620 U.S. 82 W., Room 117, petit larceny, malicious mischief, released on bond.
Jermaine Hudson, 35, 513 Montgomery St., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.