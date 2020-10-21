GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Dintin Cobbins, 26, 909 Mississippi Ave., no insurance, no driver’s license, speeding, released on bond.
James Calvin Blakely, 56, address not available, possession of meth, suspended driver’s license, no tag lights, failure to signal, jailed.
Mary Catherine Reed, 29, 2115 Grenada Blvd., careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Robert Crain Jr., 29, 3004 Twin Lakes Blvd., Apt. 4A, disturbance of a family, malicious mischief, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm along East Claiborne Avenue, behind the American Legion Hut.
