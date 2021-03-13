•GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Valerie Lewis, 48, 1204 Dewey St., contempt of court, released on own recognizance.
Taylor C. Kite, 28, address not available, shoplifting (warrant), released on bond.
Kaysi Jackson, 34, 601 Cherokee Road, contempt of court (two counts), released on bond.
• LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Afredquick D. Smith, 44, 1013 Lindsey Ave., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, jailed.
Richard Holland, 28, 215 W. McNult St., Schlater, domestic violence (warrant), released on bond.
Kendrell Drake, 37, 4300 Forest St., DUI (first), released on bond.
Sabria Garner, 23, 1008 Lindsey Ave., contempt of court, released on bond.
