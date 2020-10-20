GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
James C. Blakely, 56, address not available, failure to signal, jailed.
Montrael D. Parker, 932 Curtis Flowers Circle, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tommy Jones Jr., 66, 907 Dewey St., DUI (first), seat-belt violation, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Kempest Middleton, 35, 317 Center St., Itta Bena, DUI, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
