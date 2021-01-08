Crime report for 1/6 Jan 8, 2021 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.Kenyatte Potts, 26, 202 Canary Cove, shoplifting, released on bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles3 robbery suspects arrested after chaseCity to vote on new police chiefGunfire mars New Year's EveMother sentenced for aiding alleged killerCraft is named new police chiefWWII vet lived long life, was 'great dad'DC mob protests election results22-year-old dies after Sunday morning shootingLeflore County adds another COVID-19 deathMoore chosen as president of supervisors Images Videos CommentedFormer wrestler pleads guilty (3)Gunfire mars New Year's Eve (2)Why wasn’t Watson sued? (2)DC mob protests election results (2)Clinton’s pardons were the horrendous ones (1)Bradley: NYE gunfire is a recurring issue (1)My Two Cents for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 (1)Two decades of sore losers (1)2021 is going to be better (1)Waiting for shots (1) The e-Edition Friday, January 8, 2021 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should Mississippi allow in-person early voting for everyone? You voted: Yes No Unsure/ no opinion Vote View Results Back Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Nov 18, 2020 First Responders 2020 Nov 12, 2020 See More Special Sections
