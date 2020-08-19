GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Mary Reed, 28, 1525 Grenada Blvd., Apt. A, simple assault, released on bond.
Teconda Mitchell, 37, 309 N. Stone Ave., contempt of court, released on bond.
Heather Beech, 34, 3004 W. Marks Road, Marks, possession of paraphernalia, jailed.
Jonathan Flowers, 61, 707 South Boulevard, domestic violence, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Tammy Leverett, 31, 2944 County Road 41, Carrollton, simple assault (warrant), released on own recognizance.
