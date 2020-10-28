GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Heather Nicole Beech, 34, 411 Crocket St., possession of drug paraphernalia, jailed.
Zedric Charles Davis, 25, 608 Roosevelt Ave., possession of a controlled substance, released on bond.
Alfredquick Smith, 43, 907 U.S. 82, Apt. 3C, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Bennie Lloyd Brewer, 26, 5120 County Road 75, Cruger, grand larceny, jailed.
