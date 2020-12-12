GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Alexander Jones Jr., 18, 2327 Grenada Blvd., possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Freddy Demetrius Greer, 51, 1202 W. Claiborne Ave., no driver’s license, released on bond.
Jerenza Fairman, 66, 525 Hillcrest Circle, Cleveland, seat-belt violation, careless driving, no insurance, DUI (second), suspended driver’s license, released on bond.
Kelly Adams, 50, 915 N. Park Circle, petit larceny, released on own recognizance.
Gayla Adams, 51, 915 N. Park Circle, petit larceny, released on bond.
Cambreesha Terry, 18, 907 Curtis Flowers Circle, domestic violence (simple assault), released on own recognizance.
