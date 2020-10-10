The following cases were disposed of in the Sept. 23, 2020, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Kiwan Alkabash, 26, 4907 Airways Blvd., Memphis, disregarding COVID-19 mask mandate, $424.25.
Angel Allison, 35, 1203 Elzy Ave., Unit 63, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Colette Austin, 54, 307 Seventh St., shoplifting (first), or-dered to complete 10 hours of community service, $524.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Mohammed Ayash, 40, 800 Main St., disregarding COVID-19 mask mandate, $424.25.
Darren Gilbert, 22, 1108 Eastlawn Drive, malicious mischief, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Kenarious Harris, 20, 327 Nichols St., Unit 8A, carrying a concealed weapon, $444.25.
Shannon James, 44, 32800 County Road 512, Unit 814 (Malouf Trailer Park), shoplifting (first), banned from Walmart for one year, $90.
Roosevelt Jenes, 30, 3004 Twin Lakes Blvd., Unit 2D, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), $100; resisting arrest, found guilty, given credit for time served; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), found guilty, given credit for time served; violation of bond condition, found guilty, given credit for time served.
Daryl Johnson, 57, 209 E. Percy St., contempt of court (failure to appear), passed to file, $50.
Roderick Prayer, 37, 801 E. McLaurin St., Unit G, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
Jaytevis Starks, 20, 402 County Road 362, Lot 20, Itta Bena, willful trespassing, found guilty, given credit for time served; malicious mischief, found guilty, given credit for time served; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), found guilty, $100.
Christopher Sutton, 29, 357 W. Monroe Ave., telephone harassment, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
John Womack, 35, 1022 Curtis Flowers Circle, Unit D, trespassing after notice of non-permission, sentenced to 30 days, 26 days suspended, $394.25; disturbing the peace, sentenced to 30 days, 26 days suspended, $374.25; malicious mischief, sentenced to 30 days, 26 days suspended, $394.25; willful trespassing, sentenced to 30 days, 26 days suspended, $374.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50; domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), sentenced to 30 days, 26 days suspended, $374.25; willful trespassing, $374.25; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file, $50.
