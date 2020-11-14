GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Larry Riley, 38, 15405 Landing Creek Lane, Roanoke, Texas, DUI (first), released on bond.
Clarence Gideon, 36, 204 W. Henry St., suspended driver’s license, running a stop sign, released on bond.
Franshecia Herron, 36, 117 Maple St., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault, hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance, released on bond.
Rodrick Crigler, 32, 902 W. Henry St., Apt. B, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Shantae Williams, 34, address not available, telephone harassment, released on bond.
Charles Martin, 34, 801 E. McLaurin St., petit larceny, released on bond.
Octavian Freeman, 36, 1003 Martin Luther King Drive, simple assault to create fear, released per Leflore County Justice Court warrant.
Christopher Ramsey, 48, 301 Sunflower Road, Itta Bena, simple assault (two counts), released on bond.
Keiasa Cross, 24, 201 Sunflower Road, Itta Bena, simple assault (two counts), malicious mischief (warrant), released on bond.
Kierra Denise Gee, 26, 205 Ruth Circle, petit larceny, simple assault (warrant), released on bond.
Jasmin Davis, 28, 2600 Thurman Drive, Apt. 20A, simple assault (warrant), released on bond.
