• GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Kent Sherrod, 53, 600 Mississippi Ave., no driver’s license, careless driving, DUI, released on own recognizance.
Leroy Watkins, 40, 128 Noel St., contempt of court, no driver’s license, no insurance, released on own recognizance.
Terrence Duncan, 19, 612 Henderson St., malicious mischief (two counts), released on bond.
Jaquincie Mortez Moore, 28, 105 W. Percy St., possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, improper equipment, released on bond.
Christian Bridge, 24, 511 W. Henry St., DUI (first), leaving the scene of an accident, released on bond.
Javares Brooks, 43, 1005 Cherry St., failure to appear, released on bond.
• LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Montealno Salazar, 30, 15230 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, Louisiana, DUI (first offense), no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Stacy L. Simon, 32, 1212 E. Cotton Drive, Greenville, reckless driving, no driver’s license, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Jessica Singleton, 31, address not available, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department arrest, jailed.
Mario M. Santana, 28, 6111 Gulf Freeway, Apt. 102, Houston, Texas, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
