GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Ashley N. Smith, 27, 306 W. Scott St., contempt of court (warrant), released on bond.
Michael Clay, 34, 1109 Peace St., no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (more than an ounce), disregarding a traffic device (eight counts), resisting arrest by running, jailed.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Latoya Franklin, 33, 1620 Main St., contempt of court, jailed.
