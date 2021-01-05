GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Ella Keithley, 52, 125 West Percy St., possession of marijuana, assault, domestic violence, released on own recognizance.
Jartres Central Lumpkins, 31, no address provided, possession of marijuana, careless driving, released on bond.
Denarius Nason, 27, 204 West McLaurin St., possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Jarvis Parker, 26, 932 Curtis Flowers Circle, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no driver’s license, no seat belt, released on bond.
Martavious Smith, 18, no address provided, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, released on bond.
Landon Thurman, 22, no address provided, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, disregard for traffic device, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Jameka Williams, 23, 114 Canary Cove, trespassing, released on bond
Jimmy Lee James, 33, 305 Mitchell St., shoplifting, jailed.
Melvin Day, 34, 120 Liberty St., Pickens, DUI (first offense), speeding, suspended drivers license, released on bond.
Fabriel Williams, 31, 300 Wheeler St., speeding, no seat belt, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, jailed.
