The following cases were disposed of in the Feb. 3, 2021 session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
April Hicks, 50, 220 W. Henry St., shoplifting (first), $524.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, banned from Walmart stores for one year.
Ricky Hill Sr., 25, 207 McCool St., resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days, 23 days suspended, $394.25; possession of a controlled substance, case dismissed, officer no longer work for the Police Department; petit larceny, $394.25, sentenced to 30 days, 23 days suspended; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Ricky Hill Jr., 25, 1640 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marlos, Texas, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file.
Tavarus Keithley, 37, 415 Ave. G, DUI (first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; no driver’s license, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; no proof of liability insurance, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; no license plates, case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed; contempt of court (failure to appear), case dismissed; contempt of court (probation violation), case dismissed; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Lonnie Sanders III, 36, 1303 Roosevelt Ave., Unit D, contempt of court (failure to appear), case passed to file; resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, $444.25; disorderly conduct (failure to comply), sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, $424.25.
Jeffie Sims, 42, 1010 Lindsey Ave., Unit A, possession of a controlled substance, $494.25.
Afredquick D. Smith, 44, 907 U.S. 82 W, Unit 3C, trespassing after notice of non-permission, $444.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended; simple assault (attempt by physical menace to create fear), sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended, $424.25.
MARRIAGES
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Leflore County in:
January
Letrey T. Jones and Torri B. Thomas
Tyrone Westbrook and Sheila Denise Wilson
Frederick Andenandez Cornell and Monique Lashan White
Curly Lee West and Angela Nicole Wynn
Terrance Antwon Taylor and Titania Yvette Rogers
Ellis Michael Rustom and Shelby Lynn Baird
Albert Jackson III and Brian Felcia Smith
February
Jerrick L. Cheeks and Karmeilla A. McGee
James Troy Motsinger and Jennifer Ann Alderson
DIVORCES
The following couples were granted divorce in Leflore County Chancery Court in:
January
Christopher Sutton and Markita Sutton
Lavelle Wilson and Rikita Wilson
Otis Lee Hudson Sr. and Bernice Brown
