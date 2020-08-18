GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Heather Nicole Beech, 34, 3004 W. Marks Road, Marks, possession of paraphernalia, jailed.
Robert Hutchens, 26, 510 Montgomery St., possession of paraphernalia, jailed.
Darnesha Buchanan, 27, 204½ Vardaman St., disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, public drunkenness, resisting arrest, released on bond.
Reginald Williams, 29, address unknown, disturbing the peace, released on own recognizance.
Jason Hayes, 36, address unknown, disturbing the peace, released on bond.
Nijal Burns, 22, address unknown, shoplifting (warrant), released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Fernando Conway, 26, 106 Lunar Circle, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Erik Jermain Jefferson, 35, 5901 Cambridge Drive, Olive Branch, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Buford Bernard Jones, 70, 1203 Dewey St., DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on own recognizance.
Tommie Johnson, 37, 101 Lunar Circle, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
