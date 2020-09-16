GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Demone Dallas, 47, 705 Ave. L, careless driving, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
Shannon James, 44, 505 Taylor Drive, shoplifting, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Deonte Cortez Peoples, 31, 3600 County Road 540, terminated from restitution program, jailed.
Danny Ray Dean, 36, 109 Dogwood Lane, arrested on warrants for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbance of a family, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a false alarm at 616 Mimosa St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.