GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Roderick Prayer, 37, address unknown, contempt of court, released on bond.
Ashley Anderson, 30, 801 E. McLaurin St., Unit G, contempt of court, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Sean Bledsoe, 49, 3421 N. Eighth St., DUI, suspended driver’s license, no insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
Marcus Lavell Stockstill, 40, Stevenson Trailer Park, Lot 5, Itta Bena, DUI (second), suspended driver’s license, no seat belt, no insurance, disregard for traffic device, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, jailed.
