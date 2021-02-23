GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Shaketa Lashay Jones, 31, 1005 Leflore Ave., simple assault (warrant), released on own recognizance.
Christopher Klines, 24, 323 W. Adams Ave., domestic violence (simple assault), released on bond.
Raven Bridges, 21, 323 W. Adams Ave., domestic violence (simple assault), released on own recognizance.
Robert Crain Jr., 30, 3004 Twin Lakes Blvd., contempt of court (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, released on own recognizance.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Frank Leroy Alexander, 41, 911 Grenada Blvd. Ext., domestic violence, released on bond.
David Leshun Atmore, 18, 435 Gooden Springs Drive, Oakland, Tennessee, domestic violence, Mississippi Valley State University Police arrest, jailed.
Luther Harris, 53, 22 Sunset Circle, disturbance of a family, jailed.
Tammy Jeanette Little, 42, 911 Grenada Blvd. Ext., domestic violence, released on bond.
Zackary Miller, 20, 17357 County Road 511, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, car window-tint violation, careless driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
Christina Russell, 47, 125 Easley Loop, Savannah, Tennessee, felony fleeing, possession of stolen property, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department arrest, jailed.
Eric Totten, 30, 1303 Roosevelt Ave., carrying a concealed weapon, jailed.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Firefighters assisted Pafford with helping a patient on a stretcher at 1206 Medallion Drive.
Turned off the breaker to an outlet at 311 E. Market St. and advised occupant to contact an electrician to fix it.
Advised occupants at 315 McCool St. to open window to let in fresh air following a call about carbon monoxide; stood by until Atmos Energy arrived.
Responded to a false alarm at 600 Carrollton Ave.
