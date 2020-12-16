A 46-year-old Greenwood man has been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The Greenwood Police Department charged Eddie L. McGlothin, 313 Ash St., Monday, and McGlothin’s bond was set at $10,000.
Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said he could not provide details on the arrest Tuesday since Hammond had not received an incident report.
McGlothin was in the Leflore County Jail Tuesday afternoon.
