The following cases were disposed of in the Jan., 2021, session of the Greenwood Municipal Court:
Jimmy Burrough, 37, 215 W. Scott St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete eight sessions of anger management counseling, $544.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Tom Fondren, 66, 218 Noel St., malicious mischief, case dismissed, complainant declined to prosecute.
Keashun Gaston, 27, 215 McCain St., domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case passed to file; domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), ordered to complete six sessions of anger management counseling, $544.25, sentenced to 30 days, 30 days suspended.
Taiwan Little, 40, 6786 County Road 96, domestic violence (simple assault, second offense), ordered to complete eight sessions of anger management counseling, $644.25, three days to serve in jail and sentenced to 30 days, 25 days suspended, given credit for two days served in jail; driving with a suspended license, $393; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (third or subsequent offense), $593; expired license plates, $100; improper equipment, $193.
Andre Williams, 36, 1405 Leflore Ave., contempt of court (failure to pay restitution), restitution paid in full as charged.
Joe Louis Williams, 49, 1900 Strong Ave., Unit 304, domestic violence (simple assault, first offense), case dismissed, officer no longer employed with Police Department.
Katherine Erving, 35, 1307 Leflore Ave., running a stop sign (first offense), $193.
Fredrick Gilbert Sr., 43, 920 Fulton St., Unit H, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, $1,144.25; contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, $1,1224.25; contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child, $1,124.25.
Jermaine Hudson, 35, 604 Mississippi Ave., disorderly conduct (failure to comply), $494.25; no proof of motor vehicle liability insurance (first), case dismissed; disregarding a traffic device, $193.
Alexander W. Moak, 40, 410 E. Wilson Ave., running a stop sign (first offense), $193; running a red light, $193.
Darryl Pulley, 41, 1005 Mississippi Ave., open container, $174.25.
Taighe Stewart, 27, 104 Country Club Drive, contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); telephone harassment, bench warrant issued (failure to appear), ; contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); contempt of court (failure to appear), bench warrant issued (failure to appear); disturbing the peace, bench warrant issued (failure to appear); disturbing the peace, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear; simple assault, case dismissed, complainant failed to appear.
Rhoshada Shanette Walls, 26, 2900 Browning Road, Unit 8C, shoplifting (first), case dismissed, affiant no longer employed with Walmart; malicious mischief, case dismissed, unable to locate affiant.
Jennifer Carol Weeks, 34, 851 County Road 193, Carrollton, simple assault, case passed to file.
