GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Cassandra Logan, 51, 214 E. Percy St., domestic violence (simple assault), released on bond.
Lakisha Spivey, 36, 1900 County Road 245, Lot 43, disturbing the peace, released on bond.
Cardeza Peoples, 25, 335 U.S. 82 W., Room 212 (Deluxe Inn & Suites), fighting, released on bond.
Danielle Gillespie, 34, address not available, simple assault, disturbing the peace, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Zarquavious Sanders, 22, 224 Champion Hill Drive, Jackson, improper parking, disturbing the peace, possession of a firearm on campus, escaping, Mississippi Valley State University Police arrest, jailed.
