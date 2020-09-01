GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Cordarell Stanley, 34, 1900 Strong Ave., Room 211 (Golden Coach Inn), shoplifting (warrant), jailed.
Darral Johnson, 57, 1437 U.S. 82 E., failure to appear, jailed.
Tory Lucas, 25, 1324 Virden Drive, petit larceny, released on bond.
Colette Austin, 54, 1203 Clay Ave., trespassing, released on bond.
Darryl Demetrice Pulley, 41, 1005 Mississippi Ave., contempt of court, released on own recognizance.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Lesces Anderson, 53, 900 Freedom St., Itta Bena, DUI (first), Mississippi Highway Patrol arrest, released on bond.
John Hill Jr., 43, 208 Crestview Circle, DUI (second), suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, Mississippi Highway patrol arrest, released on bond.
GREENWOOD FIRE DEPT.
Responded to a vehicle fire at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Avenue G.
