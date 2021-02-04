GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Dianica Townsend, 38, 109 Young St., malicious mischief, released on own recognizance.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Shelisa Shaffer, 31, 9601 County Road 514, Apt. 39E, Itta Bena, simple assault (warrant).
Updated: February 4, 2021 @ 9:20 am
