GREENWOOD POLICE DEPT.
Devonte Montrell McGee, 23, 623 U.S. 82 (Travel Inn), Room 230, contempt of court, released on bond.
Porscha Roche Rasberry, 35, address unknown, possession of marijuana, released on bond.
LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
Kevon Birdlong, 19, 301 Sunflower Road, domestic violence (warrant), released on bond.
